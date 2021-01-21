Can you guess the only celeb President Joe Biden follows from his official POTUS Twitter account?

Twitter has removed all followers from @POTUS and @WhiteHouse account rather than transferring the accounts existing followers over to the new administration as part of the change in policy.

Accounts for the White House, President, Vice President, First Lady and White House Press Secretary have now inherited their new institutional usernames, like @Transition46 has become @WhiteHouse and @PresElectBiden has become @POTUS.

@SenKamalaHarris has become @VP and @FLOTUSBiden has become @FLOTUS.

The “new” POTUS follows only 12 people and comprises of only one persona from the Hollywood fraternity that is Chrissy Teigen.

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen was blocked by former US president Donald Trump on Twitter from the official POTUS account in 2017, following an ugly spat.

She shared a screen shot of the US President blocking her on the micro-blogging website.

The blocking came as a result of Teigen’s reply to Trump’s tweet that read “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the lines on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

She commented, “lol no one likes you.”