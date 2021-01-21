Can you guess the only celeb President Joe Biden follows from his official POTUS Twitter account?

Twitter has removed all followers from @POTUS and @WhiteHouse account rather than transferring the accounts existing followers over to the new administration as part of the change in policy.
Accounts for the White House, President, Vice President, First Lady and White House Press Secretary have now inherited their new institutional usernames, like @Transition46 has become @WhiteHouse and @PresElectBiden has become @POTUS.
@SenKamalaHarris has become @VP and @FLOTUSBiden has become @FLOTUS.
The “new” POTUS follows only 12 people and comprises of only one persona from the Hollywood fraternity that is Chrissy Teigen.
Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen was blocked by former US president Donald Trump on Twitter from the official POTUS account in 2017, following an ugly spat.
She shared a screen shot of the US President blocking her on the micro-blogging website.
The blocking came as a result of Teigen’s reply to Trump’s tweet that read “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the lines on my back, do very little to protect their President.”
She commented, “lol no one likes you.”
Following this, Teigen shared a screenshot of him blocking her and wrote, “After 9 years of hating Donald J. Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw.”
In 2021, after Trump lost to Joe Biden as the new US president, Twitter banned him from the social media platform citing "the risk of further incitement of violence".
Fast-forward to the inauguration of Biden, Chrissy tweeted, "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."
To her surprise, Teigen became the first and the only celebrity to be followed by President Biden's official account.
"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted.
"I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she added.
The POTUS Twitter account has 4.8 million followers.
On the other hand, Trump administration Twitter accounts are now publicly archived and include: @POTUS45, @WhiteHouse45, @VP45, @PressSec45, @FLOTUS45 and @SecondLady45.
This is a reversal from what the micro-blogging platform did in 2017 when the Donald Trump administration took over accounts from the Barack Obama administration.
Twitter then duplicated the existing accounts, creating an archive of Obama-era tweets and followers.
According to the company, it was "in ongoing discussions with the Biden transition team on a number of aspects related to White House account transfers."
"Biden's team seems to be unhappy about this change in policy, given the significant digital advantage they'll be losing," the report said on Wednesday.
@POTUS had 33 million followers, @WhiteHouse had 26 million, @FLOTUS had 16 million, and @PressSec had 6 million as of December.
Donald Trump's @POTUS account will be renamed @POTUS45 and "frozen as-is".
@realDonaldTrump, the Twitter feed which launched a real estate businessman into America's most powerful political office, went silent on January 8 and has lost significant followers since the ban.
