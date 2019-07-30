Can Jennifer Lopez drive a car? Singer reveals truth behind her new Porsche

Washington D.C: What do you gift someone who has everything? That was Alex Rodriguez's dilemma when he was deciding what to give his fiancee Jennifer Lopez on her birthday.

The singer-actor turned 50 on July 24 so Rodriguez went all out and bought her a Porsche. Earlier today, Lopez took to YouTube and shared a brand-new video titled 'Day in My Life: MY BIRTHDAY', reported E! News.

Before fans get to see footage from the lavish birthday party, they get a glimpse of the special surprise Rodriguez pulled off. When the former MLB player treated his lady love to a Porsche, Lopez may have revealed a surprising fact.

"What the hell? What is that?" she shared while looking visibly surprised. "I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car before period," she said.

"Oh my god. It's perfect! It's amazing," she added before driving off out of the driveway. "Can I get a double seatbelt?" Alex joked while hopping in the passenger's seat.