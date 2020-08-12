Camila's message to fans, 'Be extra gentle, soft, kind to ourselves and others'

Singer Camila Cabello on Monday proved that she is there for her fans, as the musician sent love and shared a little update about her music with her legion of followers on social media. The 23-year-old musician shared on Instagram one casual picture of hers, laying on a couch with her guitar and keyboard kept on either side.

As she posted the picture on the photo-sharing platform, the 'Havana' singer shared that she has been "writing a lot of new music and it is coming from a really pure place".

The singer, who is practicing self-isolation like many others amid the pandemic, also noted a piece of thought that she has been following; that is to remind herself every day that "life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow".

She also urged her admirers to be "extra gentle, soft and kind" to oneself and also to others today, as the world is grappling with the virus, which has become a global gloom. In the shared picture, the 'My Oh My' singer was sported wearing bright coloured casuals, with red printed pants and a yellow off-shoulder top.

Cabello since the outbreak of the pandemic has been vocal about mental health, and also have been active on social media sharing how she copes up during these trying times. Earlier she encouraged fans to practice meditation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has led to an understandable spike in feelings of anxiety and panic.