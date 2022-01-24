Camila Cabello visits sex shop after break-up with Shawn Mendes

Los Angeles: Singer Camila Cabello was seen stepping into sex shop in Los Angeles,nearly three months after her break-up from longtime boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes.

The "Havana" singer, 24, was photographed perusing the aisles at the adult store and apparently had some luck as she was spotted holding an item in her hand while waiting to check out with the store cashier, reports pagesix.com.

It was unclear what she purchased.

Cabello, who was spotted out with her ex-boyfriend earlier this month, was seen exiting the sex shop holding a book.

The former Fifth Harmony member appeared to be keeping a low profile as she popped into the sex shop. She wore a mask over her face to shield herself against Covid but also perhaps to hide her identity.

The singer was dressed in an all-black outfit, rocking a leather jacket over a graphic T-shirt, and black joggers. She finished off her stealth look with chunky black combat boots and a black crocodile embossed leather shoulder purse.

Cabello and Mendes broke up after more than three years of dating in November 2021. They started dating in July 2019.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:13 AM IST