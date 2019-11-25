Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes turn up the heat while performing ‘Senorita’ at 2019 AMAs

If singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are officially Shawmila now, the young It couple recently revealed their music had a big role to play in defining the course of their love life lately. The couple took to the Microsoft Theatre stage twice on Sunday night at the 2019 American Music Awards.
Keeping up the same heat as their sizzling VMAs performance, the duo went on to show a full public display of affection on stage as they performed their hit number ‘Senorita’.
'Senorita' won the Collaboration of the Year award, and the lovebirds took to stage together, as the audience cheered out loud.
"During 'I know what you did last summer', I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings," Camila told Rolling Stone, according to a report in eonline.com.
"It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together. It was just weird. An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn't spend as much time together. Our paths just didn't cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back," she said.
For Camila, who is 22 now, and the 21-year-old Shawn, the timing is right only now, according to a source close to both singers, E! News recently reported.
"They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. It's 24/7 and all out at this point," said the source, adding that "Senorita" did play a vital role in bringing the young celebrities together in love.
