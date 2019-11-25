Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes turn up the heat while performing ‘Senorita’ at 2019 AMAs

"During 'I know what you did last summer', I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings," Camila told Rolling Stone, according to a report in eonline.com.

"It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together. It was just weird. An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn't spend as much time together. Our paths just didn't cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back," she said.

For Camila, who is 22 now, and the 21-year-old Shawn, the timing is right only now, according to a source close to both singers, E! News recently reported.

"They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. It's 24/7 and all out at this point," said the source, adding that "Senorita" did play a vital role in bringing the young celebrities together in love.