Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' 'Senorita' music producer Andrew Watt tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Music producer Andrew Watt recently revealed in an Instagram post that he has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The ace producer behind Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's hit 'Senorita' shared his journey with an attempt to bring awareness about the severity of the highly contagious virus.

"Yesterday I was given the results that I am positive for COVID-19. I wanted to tell you all about my journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what's happening in the world," read Watt's note.

Watt was earlier told by doctor that he just has flu and, "there's no way I could have Covid-19 as I haven't left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home."

"I started to become delusional and then began the dry cough....immediately rushed to the emergency room and begged to be tested for COVID-19 as this "flu" was not subsiding. I was turned down for the test because of federal regulations," the producer wrote in his letter.