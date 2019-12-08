Camila Cabello feels 'lonely' performing 'Senorita' without Shawn Mendes

Los Angeles: Singer Camila Cabello says performing the hit song "Senorita" without her boyfriend and co-singer Shawn Mendes is "lonely".

The 22-year-old performed the song solo in Inglewood, California, on Friday, but she told etonline.com, it's "lonely" without Mendes.

"It's lonely. I don't like it. I want him back," she said of her real-life boyfriend. "But it's fun. The fans sing it, and it's cool."

Cabello took the stage just hours after dropping her new album, "Romance".

"It feels amazing (to see reactions online). I just also have the sweetest, most amazing fans in the world, and just seeing their reactions and seeing how invested they are in the music and seeing what songs they connect to and them just kind of pointing things out in the album just feels so exciting and rewarding," she shared.

"I think like, writing the album is amazing, but the second best thing is release day and getting to see what everybody is saying. I feel so thankful, I really do. I'm excited," she expressed.

She will also announce her next single next week. She's also working on music for the upcoming "Cinderella" movie that she is starring in.