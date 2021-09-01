Camila Cabello faints at the premiere of ‘Cinderella’, says ‘I’m sorry, I just passed out’

Hollywood singer turned actress Camila Cabello apparently fainted at the premiere of her latest film ‘Cinderella’.

During her speech at the event, she revealed that she passed out before coming on stage to address the audience.

"I’m sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back! I literally just passed out, and now I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes," Camila said.

Sharing pictures from the event, Camila took to Twitter and wrote, "I smiled a lot making this movie but not in these pics LOL our film is a comedy, but last night I was serving drama."

While the 24-year-old did not give any explanation for the same, she went on to talk about the film.

According to a report by Buzzfeed, Camila further mentioned, "First of all! Thanks for being here. I wrote this down so I wouldn’t forget. All I can say is this was such an incredible experience.”

"I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it, and not fuck it up. And I’m happy I didn’t fuck it up. And I’m grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity,” she added.

'Cinderella' is written and directed by 'Pitch Perfect' creator Kay Cannon. The upcoming musical features Camila, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose. The idea for the new take on Cinderella came from an original idea from Corden.

The fairytale introduces Camila as Ella, an aspiring fashion designer and a peasant girl, opening her own boutique 'Dresses By Ella'.

The musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Camila and Idina.

The film will launch exclusively around the world in over 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:26 AM IST