Camila Cabello appears on 'Time Next 100' cover, reveals tour and album release date

Washington D.C.: Singer Camila Cabello dominated the headlines on Tuesday morning (Local Time) when she revealed December 6 as the release date for her second upcoming album 'Romance' along with that she announced her 'The Romance tour' dates and appeared on the cover of Time magazine's list of the next 100 most influential people in the world.

The 22-year-old singer, is one of the six stars cover stars, which also features Latin music star Alejandro Sanz, who wrote the following about her: Camila Cabello is a pure and magnetic artist", reported Variety.