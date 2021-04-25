Caitlyn Jenner accepts Joy Behar's apology for misgendering her, says 'I'm not about cancel culture'

"He's got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign," Behar said on the show before backtracking and using "her."

She apologized after going for commercial break and blamed the blunder on lack of sleep.

She said, "Let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up. I think I didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever, it just came out. I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that." As per Variety Jenner has been out as a trans woman since April 2015. She announced Friday morning that she has filed the initial paperwork to run for governor of California in the anticipated recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom.