Bye lil boy: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion hit back at Ben Shapiro, CeeLo Green for criticizing 'WAP'

American rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'WAP'. While it received mixed reactions on Twitter, it was highly criticized by political commentator Ben Shapiro and rapper CeeLo Green. 'WAP' has been making headlines for its provocative lyrics that centers on sexual female empowerment and its raunchy music video.
While breaking down the lyrics of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new song, conservative pundit Ben Shapiro called it 'vulgar' and said, "This is what the feminist movement was all about. It’s not really about women being treated as independent, full, rounded human beings. It’s about wet a*s p-word. And if you say anything differently, it’s because you’re a misogynist.”
After the clip from his show went viral, he took to Twitter and wrote, "Listen, guys. I fully explained on the show that it's misogynistic to question whether graphic descriptions of "wet-ass p****" is empowering for women. “WAP” is obviously an incredibly profound statement of women’s empowerment, a la Susan B. Anthony."
"As I also discussed on the show, my only real concern is that the women involved -- who apparently require a "bucket and a mop" -- get the medical care they require. My doctor wife's differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis," he added.
Hitting back at Shapiro, Cardi shared hilarious tweets about the right-wing pundit and wrote, "I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP."
Rapper CeeLo Green also weighed in on the debate and called 'WAP' 'shameless and desperate'. "There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery," he told Far Out magazine.
"Attention is also a drug and competition is around…Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all, [but] it comes at what cost?," the 45-year-old singer said.
After Green's comments, Megan took to Twitter and wrote, "Lol dudes will scream ‘slob on my k***’ word for word and crying abt WAP bye lil boy.”
Cardi B also addressed the reactions to the latest track and called the conservative backlash “KINDA ICONIC”.
This isn't only controversy surrounding the new single, over 67,000 people had earlier signed a petition to remove American TV personality and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner from the 'WAP' video.
Meanwhile, PETA on Monday issued a response to the clip’s apparent use of big cats. While live animals weren't used for the video, it featured number of exotic wild cats such as tigers and leopards created by CGI.
"If Tiger King taught us anything, it's that tigers and other wild animals are abused for music videos, selfies, and gawking roadside zoo visitors. So if real animals were used instead of computer-generated imagery, the message sent is that animal exploitation is Okurrr—and it isn't. If Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion really care about pussy liberation, they wouldn't use suffering big cats as props," said PETA.
