Bye lil boy: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion hit back at Ben Shapiro, CeeLo Green for criticizing 'WAP'

American rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'WAP'. While it received mixed reactions on Twitter, it was highly criticized by political commentator Ben Shapiro and rapper CeeLo Green. 'WAP' has been making headlines for its provocative lyrics that centers on sexual female empowerment and its raunchy music video.

While breaking down the lyrics of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new song, conservative pundit Ben Shapiro called it 'vulgar' and said, "This is what the feminist movement was all about. It’s not really about women being treated as independent, full, rounded human beings. It’s about wet a*s p-word. And if you say anything differently, it’s because you’re a misogynist.”

After the clip from his show went viral, he took to Twitter and wrote, "Listen, guys. I fully explained on the show that it's misogynistic to question whether graphic descriptions of "wet-ass p****" is empowering for women. “WAP” is obviously an incredibly profound statement of women’s empowerment, a la Susan B. Anthony."

"As I also discussed on the show, my only real concern is that the women involved -- who apparently require a "bucket and a mop" -- get the medical care they require. My doctor wife's differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis," he added.