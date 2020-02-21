Bullied 9-year-old boy gets support from Hugh Jackman, Jon Bernthal, comedian Brad Williams and other H'wood celebs

A string of Hollywood celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have lent support to a bullied 9-year-old boy, who wanted "someone to murder him" after being bullied in school for dwarfism.

A video on social media went viral showing Quaden Bayles wanting to be killed after his mother shot the boy in a highly agitated state, perspiring, hyperventilating and seething with rage at being dehumanised in school, aceshowbiz.com.

Her mother could be heard saying that people need to know.

Quaden is seen crying as he asks for a knife so that he could stab himself to the heart after being bullied due to his dwarfism.

"This is the impact bullying has on a 9-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun. But every single frickin day, something happens. Another episode, another bullying, another thorn, another name-calling," his mom said in the background.