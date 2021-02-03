BTS 'maknae' Jungkook's blonde hair selfie is the second most-liked tweet of 2021 after US prez Joe Biden

South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook added another feather to his cap with a latest tweet pertaining to his new look.
The BTS ‘maknae’ tweeted his new blonde hair selfie on January 25, which unleashed a frenzy on the microblogging site.
In five days, it was reported that Jungkook’s post was the second most-liked tweet of 2021 after US president Joe Biden.
Joe tweeted "It's a new day in America" on January 20, which has 4.2 million likes so far.
Meanwhile, Jungkook’s tweet has 2.9 million likes.
Not to mention, Jungkook is the only artist with three tweets in the top 15 most-liked and retweeted tweets of all time.
Jungkook’s other tweets were his cover of “Never Not” by Lauv, and the “Savage Love” remix.
Last month, it was reported that BTS gained over twice the average followers on Twitter, due to Jungkook's selfie.
According to Social Blade, an American website that tracks social media statistics and analytics, the band has gained over 50k followers after Jungkook took to social media to share a selfie. This is also their highest numbers since 2021.
The BTS ‘maknae’ welcomed the New Year by purchasing a new home in Itaewon, South Korea.
According to reports, Jungkook bought an abode in the plush locality, weeks after he sold his luxury Trimage complex apartment in October.
Built in 1976, the crib is said to be a standalone house and costs a whopping ₩7.63 billion KRW (Rs 51.4 crore).
Jungkook also won the title of 'Sexiest International Man Alive' by People's magazine in 2020. Leaving behind Dan Levy, Keith Urban, Matthew Rhys and Paul Mescal, the pop sensation got the maximum number of votes in the category.