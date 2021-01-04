BTS 'maknae' Jungkook buys home worth Rs 51.4 crore, near Indian embassy residence

South-Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member (maknae) Jungkook has reportedly purchased a new home in Itaewon, South Korea.

According to reports, Jungkook bought an abode in the plush locality, weeks after he sold his luxury Trimage complex apartment in October.

Built in 1976, the crib is said to be a standalone house and costs a whopping ₩7.63 billion KRW (Rs 51.4 crore).

It comprises of two floors and is 5-minutes away from BTS' dorm aka Nine One Hannam.

Interestingly, Jungkook's new property falls in a diplomatic district and is closer to ​​the residence of the Indian embassy and Kuwait embassy.

Back in November, Jungkook was crowned as PEOPLE magazine's 'Sexiest International Man Alive' 2020.

"We may not have had the Olympics this year, but the international competition was fierce among Jungkook (South Korea), Dan Levy (Canada) Keith Urban (Australia), Matthew Rhys (Wales) and Paul Mescal (Ireland) - with the BTS star taking home the win," wrote the magazine.

Last month, BTS was named TIME magazine’s entertainer of the year in 2020.

This is a major breakthrough for the septet comprising of Jin, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope.

"BTS isn't just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They've become the biggest band in the world - full stop," TIME writer Raisa Bruner wrote in a profile of the group.

Not to mention, the group topped the list for most tweeted musicians in the United States for a fourth straight year, reflecting the South Korean boy band’s milestones on the US singles charts and successes at award shows.

BTS recently earned their first mainstream Grammy Award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for "Dynamite".

“Dynamite” reportedly made YouTube history as the first video to get over 100 million views within 24 hours of being posted.