BTS Jimin fan group demands better treatment for 'Mochi' by sending a protest truck

South-Korean boy band BTS is soaring new heights in 2021. The septet comprising of RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-hope have made a name for themselves across the globe.

Now, a fan group stanning Jimin has accused the group’s agency BigHit Entertainment of mismanagement and neglecting their beloved Mochi’s career.

A collective that goes by the name @guardiansofpjm on Twitter, shared an elaborate message alongside the picture of a protest truck which read, “Global fans of BTS’s Jimin love his unlimited talent and charms, and wants to see a variety of activities for him.”

“BigHit should stop its repression of BTS’s Jimin and not hide his good results," it added.

It further mentioned that the agency sues those who spread malicious rumours about Jimin and protect his human rights and goodwill. They also insisted to actively prepare more individual activities for him and make the most of his talents.