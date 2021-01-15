BTS Jimin fan group demands better treatment for 'Mochi' by sending a protest truck

South-Korean boy band BTS is soaring new heights in 2021. The septet comprising of RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-hope have made a name for themselves across the globe.
Now, a fan group stanning Jimin has accused the group’s agency BigHit Entertainment of mismanagement and neglecting their beloved Mochi’s career.
A collective that goes by the name @guardiansofpjm on Twitter, shared an elaborate message alongside the picture of a protest truck which read, “Global fans of BTS’s Jimin love his unlimited talent and charms, and wants to see a variety of activities for him.”
“BigHit should stop its repression of BTS’s Jimin and not hide his good results," it added.
It further mentioned that the agency sues those who spread malicious rumours about Jimin and protect his human rights and goodwill. They also insisted to actively prepare more individual activities for him and make the most of his talents.
Meanwhile, there were those who called out the Twitter account for “embarrassing” Jimin with the truck.
In 2020, Jimin became the only Korean musical artist to have more than 100 million streams on Spotify for three of his solo songs - "Lie", "Serendipity", and "Filter."
BTS was named TIME magazine’s entertainer of the year in 2020.
"BTS isn't just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They've become the biggest band in the world - full stop," TIME writer Raisa Bruner wrote in a profile of the group.
Not to mention, the group topped the list for most tweeted musicians in the United States for a fourth straight year, reflecting the South Korean boy band’s milestones on the US singles charts and successes at award shows.
BTS recently earned their first mainstream Grammy Award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for "Dynamite".
“Dynamite” reportedly made YouTube history as the first video to get over 100 million views within 24 hours of being posted.
