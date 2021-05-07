BTS' J-hope shares cheeky apology after calling Conan O'Brien 'curtain', leaves netizens in splits

Popular Kpop band BTS' member J-Hope has shared a cheeky apology after calling American talk show host Conan O'Brien 'Curtain' on 'Run BTS Ep 140'.

Earlier this week, the boy band collaborated with PD Na Young Seok's popular variety show 'The Game Caterers' and played the 'Figure Quiz'. During the quiz, the artists had to guess the name of popular celebrities.

When a picture of Conan O'Brien popped up on the screen, J-Hope aka Hobi accidentally called him 'Curtain'.

The clip had gone viral on social media and triggered a meme fest.

On Friday, J-Hope took to the official Twitter handle of BTS and shared a cheeky apology.

Taking O'Brein, he wrote: "Sorry,,,,, Curtain," and shared a cute selfie of himself posing in front of a curtain.

Check it out here: