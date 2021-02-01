BTS ‘Dynamite’ costumes sold for a whopping Rs 1.18 crores to Japanese art collectors

South Korean boy band BTS’ song ‘Dynamite’ which broke several records is now headlining for the sale of its costumes from the music video.
According to MusiCares and Julien's Auctions, the costumes worn by the septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were donated to the Grammy Museum. These were then auctioned and sold for USD 162,500 (Rs. 1.18 crores).
Julien's Auctions tweeted, "SOLD for $162,500! The costumes worn in the music video of the mega-hit song "Dynamite” donated by GRAMMY Nominated BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today’s Charity Relief Auction."
Based on reports, the costumes were bought by Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber HIKAKIN.
Check out the costumes below.
With 101.1 million views 'Dynamite' set a new record on YouTube the most-viewed video ever in the first 24 hours of its release.
As of February 2021, the video has over 821 million views.
In the song "BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed 'energy' to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19.”
The creative contributors to the song are David Stewart and Jessica Agombar who are known for Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' track.
The track also resulted in the boy band becoming the first musicians from their country to top the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
According to Billboard, the song marked the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since American pop star Taylor Swift's "Look what you made me do" launched in September 2017.
Not just that, 'Dynamite' also helped BTS score a Grammy nomination in the best pop duo/group performance category.