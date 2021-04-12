BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ clocks 1 Billion views on YouTube; becomes fastest K-pop group music video to hit the milestone

Months after the South Korean boy band BTS dropped its first-ever completely English single 'Dynamite,' it has finally crossed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube.
The boy band comprises of seven swoon-worthy bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
According to reports, it took about seven months, 22 days, and 4 hours to reach the milestone, making it the fastest Korean group music video to do so.
Not to mention, 'Dynamite' also set the record for highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere.
According to an announcement, in the song "BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed 'energy' to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19."
The creative contributors to the song are David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who are known for Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' track.
The K-pop band might not have won their first Grammy Award this year, but their stellar performance at the 2021 ceremony created history.
They were nominated for the very first time this year at the Grammys, in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Category. Ultimately, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the prize for their duet 'Rain On Me'.
Meanwhile, BTS announced that the 'Bang Bang' Con is returning in 2021.
The K-pop band took to social media on Saturday (local time) to announce 'Bang Bang Con 21'. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on April 17 at 3 p.m. KST on the septet's official YouTube channel 'BANGTANTV.' "BTS concert in your room #BANGBANGCON21 coming soon!" the group wrote on Instagram.
Billboard reported that last April's inaugural 'Bang Bang Con' was a free two-day online concert series featuring live performance footage dating back to 2015. The event arrived after the act's 2020 'Map of the Soul' tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That summer, BTS followed up with 'Bang Bang Con: The Live', a 90-minute pay-per-view concert. The virtual performance was held on June 14, a day after the band's seventh anniversary.
'BTS' recently dropped the new song 'Film Out,' a collaboration with J-pop band Back Number that appears as the ending theme in the new Japanese film 'Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team'. The track will be included on the septet's next Japanese-language album, 'BTS, The Best', which is scheduled for release on June 16.
