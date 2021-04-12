BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ clocks 1 Billion views on YouTube; becomes fastest K-pop group music video to hit the milestone

Months after the South Korean boy band BTS dropped its first-ever completely English single 'Dynamite,' it has finally crossed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube.

The boy band comprises of seven swoon-worthy bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

According to reports, it took about seven months, 22 days, and 4 hours to reach the milestone, making it the fastest Korean group music video to do so.

Not to mention, 'Dynamite' also set the record for highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere.