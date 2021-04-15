BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ beats ‘Baby Shark’ as third most-liked YouTube video of all time

South Korean boy band BTS’ first-ever completely English single 'Dynamite,' has dethroned addictive children's rhyme Baby Shark as third most-liked YouTube video of all time. The septet’s song now has 27 million likes.

'Baby Shark' also belongs to South Korea and was made by educational entertainment company Pinkfong.

The two-minute song video features some animated baby sharks underwater and children singing 'Baby Shark dooo doo doo doo doo' in unison.

The number one spot features Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', whereas number two has Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 'See You Again'.

The news comes after 'Dynamite' crossed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube.

The boy band comprises of seven swoon-worthy bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

According to reports, it took about seven months, 22 days, and 4 hours to reach the milestone, making it the fastest Korean group music video to do so.