BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ beats ‘Baby Shark’ as third most-liked YouTube video of all time

South Korean boy band BTS’ first-ever completely English single 'Dynamite,' has dethroned addictive children's rhyme Baby Shark as third most-liked YouTube video of all time. The septet’s song now has 27 million likes.
'Baby Shark' also belongs to South Korea and was made by educational entertainment company Pinkfong.
The two-minute song video features some animated baby sharks underwater and children singing 'Baby Shark dooo doo doo doo doo' in unison.
The number one spot features Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', whereas number two has Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 'See You Again'.
The news comes after 'Dynamite' crossed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube.
The boy band comprises of seven swoon-worthy bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
According to reports, it took about seven months, 22 days, and 4 hours to reach the milestone, making it the fastest Korean group music video to do so.
Not to mention, 'Dynamite' also set the record for highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere.
According to an announcement, in the song "BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed 'energy' to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19."
The creative contributors to the song are David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who are known for Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' track.
The K-pop band might not have won their first Grammy Award this year, but their stellar performance at the 2021 ceremony created history.
They were nominated for the very first time this year at the Grammys, in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Category. Ultimately, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the prize for their duet 'Rain On Me'.
