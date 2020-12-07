BTS Army slams MAMA for cropping out Jin from its poster

Meanwhile, the boy band took home all four of the grand prizes ― Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year at the annual music ceremony.

Besides that, they also bagged the trophy for Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance - Male Group for "Dynamite".

On December 4, Jin celebrated his 28th birthday by treating the Army with a solo track called “Abyss”.

Recently, in a major move, the South Korean parliament passed a bill allowing BTS and other musicians to postpone their mandatory military service until the age of 30.

As per the South Korean laws, all able-bodied South Korean men, aged between 18 and 28, are required to serve in the military for about two years, reported New York Times.

BTS ARMY, celebrated the legal change on social media, calling it a gift to Jin on his birthday.

The septet comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently earned their first mainstream Grammy Award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for "Dynamite".

The group also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Life Goes On", the lead single of their recently released album 'BE' (Deluxe Edition).