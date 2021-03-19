BTS Army reacts to K-pop band’s new office after Big Hit changes name to HYBE

South Korean boy band BTS that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, will now have a new corporate address as the agency announced a change of name.
Big Hit is now HYBE which reportedly symbolizes “connection, expansion, and relationships.”
Along with the re-christening, the company's new building in Yongsan was also revealed.
According to reports, the building is not just excessive on its luxury interiors but also in terms of functionality.
Needless to say, the BTS Army was overjoyed to see their favourite idols move into a new space decked with amenities.
Many recalled how the septed started small and worked hard to reach the top, as one of the most-loved and adored boy-bands in the world.
Check out the BTS Army's reactions below.
The news comes months after the demand for shares in Big Hit touched record levels, driven in part by fans of the boy band, giving the music giant a valuation of USD 4.1 billion.
Big Hit's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was South Korea's largest in three years in 2020.
The IPO made Big Hit founder and co-CEO Bang Si-hyuk, known widely as 'Hitman' Bang, a billionaire.
Bang made each of the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, a share-holder in August 2020.
After years of logging Top 40 hits and selling out arenas and stadiums, the seven-member collective competed for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards in 2021, but failed to bag the trophy.
