Bruce Lee's daughter slams Quentin Tarantino, says she's tired of 'white men' calling her father 'arrogant'

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee has slammed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino after he dismissed the criticism of his depiction of the martial arts legend in his movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Tarantino's impression of Bruce Lee was condemned by Shannon Lee and fans across the globe for showing the late actor as an arrogant figure who loses a fight against the ageing stuntman Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, in the 2019 film.

American-Korean actor Mike Moh essayed the role of Bruce Lee in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".