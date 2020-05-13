Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes up from coma after coronavirus hospitalisation

After spending weeks in coma and getting his leg amputated due to coronavirus complication, Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally conscious.

According to E! Online Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots who has been sharing health updates about her star husband, took to Instagram to share the good news.

"Guys we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, dada, is awake!" she told her followers.

"Finally confirmed after two days of, 'Is he doing this?' You get so excited, the nurses are like, 'We think this is happening.' The doctor confirmed today that, 'Yep, I think Nick is awake.' And I was like, 'Oh my God," E! Online quoted Amanda as saying.