Britney Spears's father Jamie Spears suspended from daughter's conservatorship after 13 years

After a long wait, a US court has finally made a decision in favour of Britney Spears. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has suspended Britney's father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer's life and estate for 13 years.

According to Variety, Penny appointed John Zabel, an accountant, to assume temporary control of the estate until the next steps are determined.

"I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservative. The current situation is untenable," the judge said while ruling out the decision.

For the unversed, Britney's conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father Jamie Spears served as both a conservator of her estate and person for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues.

Jodi Montgomery temporarily took his place for the past two years. And earlier this year, Britney and her lawyer filed the official court petition to request the removal of Jamie as conservator of the songstress' estate.

Ahead of the hearing on Wednesday, Britney's fans reportedly held a rally outside the court where they sang her classic songs. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 12.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:20 AM IST