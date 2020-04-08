Britney Spears tweaks iconic song '...Baby one more time' to promote social distancing

New Delhi: Promoting the measure of social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, singer Britney Spears on Tuesday shared a poster of her iconic hit "...Baby One More Time" but with a twist to the lyrics.

Bringing a spin to the 90s hit, the pop star shared an illustration of herself from the music video on Instagram.

In the shared illustration, the 38-year-old is holding up a bottle of sanitiser, and next to that is written "my loneliness is saving me," instead of the song's original lyrics, "my loneliness is killing me." "Enough said, " the singer wrote the caption.