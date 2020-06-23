Britney Spears goes on a beach date with boyfriend Sam Asghari in a mask and bikini

Singer Britney Spears paired her bikini with a face mask for a beach date here with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and preventive protocols in place, Spears and Asghari stepped out for a beach outing with all the precautions.

The 38-year-old pop star and her 26-year-old actor boyfriend paired their swimsuits with masks for the outing, and Spears posted moments from their outing on Instagram, reports people.com.

The pictures show that Spears and Asghari were having a great time as they soaked in the sun with their face gear.

"All you need is love and the beach Â.. @samasghari," she wrote with the pictures.