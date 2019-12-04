Britney Spears celebrates her 38th birthday in Miami with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Washington D.C: Singer Britney Spears jetted off to Miami with her boyfriend Sam Asghari to ring in her 38th birthday.

The pop icon celebrated turning 38 on Monday and offered fans a glimpse into the celebration, sharing a video montage of the trip on Instagram.

"It's my Bday B--ches," the 'Toxic' singer captioned the video which showed her celebrating at a bowling alley, executing decent form as she sent one down the lane.