British actress Elizabeth Hurley, 55, poses topless in snowy weather in photos taken by her son

British actress Elizabeth Hurley has once again set the internet ablaze with her topless pictures on Instagram.
The 55-year-old took to the photo-sharing app and posed wearing nothing but a fur coat and white underwear in the snow-clad background.
“How could I resist?” she captioned the post.
The "Permanent Midnight" actress is known for showing off her svelte figure in bikini photographs online, but she says her toned body has nothing to do with hitting the gym and is instead the result of performing all kinds of chores inside and outside the house.
"To be honest, I don't do any exercise, per se, but I'm extremely active, because for me, I've always found when you look around, the best bodies are on manual labourers," Hurley said on the US breakfast show "Good Morning America".
"I use a chainsaw, I use a hedge trimmer," she said.
"You burn a ton of calories, and you're using everything (every muscle in your body), and you've cut the hedge, so I recommend people just being more active: run up the stairs a lot, never take the elevator," she added.
Also known as Liz Hurley, she garnered fame as the girlfriend of Hugh Grant. She headlined for her plunging black Versace dress held together with gold safety pins which she wore at the premiere of 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' starring Grant.
After her split from Grant, she gave birth to a son Damian in 2002. The baby's father and American businessman Steve Bing, denied paternity by alleging that he and Hurley had a brief, non-exclusive relationship.
In the same year, she married Indian textile heir Arun Nayar, and got divorced in 2011.
Following the separation, she got engaged to former Australian cricketer Shane Warne but called it quits in 2013.