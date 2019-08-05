Britain's Prince Charles offered role in the upcoming James Bond movie

Britain's Prince Charles has been offered a royal role in the upcoming James Bond film.

Page Six reported about the royal casting, citing a report by The Sun.

He is not the first member from the royal family to appear alongside 007, his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, starred in a short homage for the opening ceremony of London's 2012 Olympic Games.

"They loved the buzz around the Queen's appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that," Page Six quoted a source as telling The Sun.

"He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it."

The possible cameo in 'Bond 25' comes after the prince visited the film set recently, posing for photos with Bond actor Craig.