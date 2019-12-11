'Breast friends forever': Shay Mitchell claps back at 'mom shamers' with breastfeeding picture

Earlier this year, Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell, announced she was pregnant with her boyfriend Matte Babel. She shared the news with a picture flashing her baby bump. Not restricting herself to just sharing a picture, the actor posted a clip of her revealing about her pregnancy on her Youtube channel where she also gave a glimpse of her baby through an ultrasound.

In October, Mitchell announced the birth of her baby girl Atlas Noa. She took to Instagram to share an extremely adorable picture holding her daughter's hand, and wrote, "Never letting go".

Now, she has added another brow raising picture on Instagram, in a bid to clap back at ‘mom shamers.’ Shay can be seen breastfeeding her daughter in a dark green dress. She captioned it as “Breast friends forever.”