'Breaking Bad' actor Bob Odenkirk says he is taking time to recover after 'small heart attack'

'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk says he is doing fine after suffering a small heart attack.

The 58-year-old star shared on Twitter that he's going to be okay following the health scare, which led him to be hospitalised on Tuesday after he collapsed on the sets of 'Better Call Saul'.

Odenkirk gave a shoutout to his doctors, as well as those who have been sharing their good wishes since the news of the incident.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he tweeted.

The 'Breaking Bad' actor revealed the medical condition that brought him to the hospital but said he is on the mend.