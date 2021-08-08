'Breaking Bad' actor Bob Odenkirk gives health update after surviving heart attack: 'I am doing great'

Fans of Bob Odenkirk have heaved a sigh of relief after the Hollywood actor provided a health update days after suffering a heart attack on the sets of 'Better Call Saul'.

Odenkirk took to Twitter and shared that he "is doing great".

"I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better," the actor joked via Twitter.

"Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable," he tweeted.

For the unversed, On July 27, Odenkirk, 58, collapsed suddenly on the 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 set in New Mexico and was rushed to the hospital, reports Variety.