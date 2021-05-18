Brazilian singer MC Kevin, 23, falls to death from 5th floor of hotel, two weeks after marriage

Brazilian singer and social media star MC Kevin died after falling from a fifth floor hotel room two weeks after marrying his girlfriend.

According to reports, Kevin Nascimento Bueno aka MC Kevin was declared dead by the authorities.

Reports also state that fire brigade was called to the scene on Sunday evening and took the 23-year-old singer to hospital in a critical condition, where he later passed away.

While Kevin was staying on the 11th floor of the hotel, he was at his friend's room who was staying on the fifth floor.

The mysterious incident is now under investigation.

Earlier this month, Kevin tied the knot in Mexico with his girlfriend Deolane Bezerra, who is a criminal lawyer by profession.

Following his death, his wife Deolane posted a black and white picture from their wedding and paid him tribute. Along with the beautiful picture, she also penned a long, heartbreaking caption in the Portuguese language.