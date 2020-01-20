Brad Pitt drops everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's speech at SAG Awards

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have raised brows with their ‘reunion’ as friends in the past couple of months. The duo made headlines during the Golden Globes, when Pitt, 56, was in characteristic elements, accepting his award with tongue-in-cheek humour, which drew a chuckle from Aniston.
The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards that was held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, saw Pitt and Aniston reunite backstage. According to , pictures show Jennifer touching Brad’s chest as he held her arm.
Not just that, but when Jen won for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama’, Brad dropped everything backstage only to watch her onscreen. Meanwhile the ‘Once Upon A Time…’ star won for best Male actor in a supporting role.
Earlier, a source told Hollywood Life: "They've built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years now that they're both single. They've realised what's important in life and since they shared so much love for each other it's such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again. They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back, especially in Hollywood where trust and real friends are at a minimum."
Pitt divorced Aniston in 2005 after five years of marriage to marry Angelina Jolie. In 2016 Jolie filed for divorce.
