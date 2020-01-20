Brad Pitt drops everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's speech at SAG Awards

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have raised brows with their ‘reunion’ as friends in the past couple of months. The duo made headlines during the Golden Globes, when Pitt, 56, was in characteristic elements, accepting his award with tongue-in-cheek humour, which drew a chuckle from Aniston.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards that was held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, saw Pitt and Aniston reunite backstage. According to Page Six , pictures show Jennifer touching Brad’s chest as he held her arm.