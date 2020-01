Brad Pitt doesn't regret turning down 'The Matrix'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has joined the stars who turned down actor Keanu Reeves’ role in The Matrix. Pitt reflected on the parts he passed over while accepting the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on January 22, 2020, and said he was up for the character of Neo in the 1999 blockbuster, reports aceshowbiz. com.

Pitt said, “I really believe it (part) was never mine. It’s someone else’s and they go and make it. I really do believe in that... but I did pass on The Matrix.”

Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Val Kilmer, Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp were also in talks to star in the film, which spawned two sequels and last year 2019, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told a portal The Wrap that even Sandra Bullock was approached to front the film.

