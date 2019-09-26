Brad Pitt dating jewellery designer Sat Hari Khalsa? Details inside

Ladies! It is time to back off, Brad Pitt is not single anymore. If reports are to be believed the actor is dating Sat Hari Khalsa, holistic healer and a jewellery designer.

"She's very strong and has a beautiful mind. That's what he's attracted to," a sourced revealed to Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Pitt's lady love is "earthy" and much more low-maintenance than his past love affairs.

The uncanny duo first came into headlines almost a year ago. The two were then papped at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala, an annual benefit thrown by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Moreover, Pitt and Khalsa relished the evening sitting side by side, joking, and talking intimately.

However, the source added that their relationship isn't too serious yet as "Brad's not in that mindset." "Sat is very special to him and someone he enjoys spending time with," added the insider.

The 55-year old was earlier married to 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston from 2000-05 and then walked down the aisle with Angelina Jolie in 2014 and separated two years after in 2016.

Pitt and Jolie are parents to six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

On the work front, the actor last starred in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The film hit the silver screens on July 26 this year.