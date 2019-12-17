Brad Pitt attends ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's Christmas party

'Friends' actor Jennifer Aniston hosted an annual tree-trimming party this weekend and Brad Pitt was also among the celebrities who attended the party. Jennifer hosting her former husband at her annual Christmas party has left fans hoping for them to reconcile.

It has been 14 years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt called it quits, but the fans are still rooting for them. They are hoping that the two were just “on a break” and would reconcile now that Pitt is single again.

The rumours of two getting back together caught fire when Pitt showed up to Aniston’s 50th birthday party in Los Angeles, California, back in February.

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years before called it off in 2005. However, the two have lately been on friendly terms.

Following their split, Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie and Aniston tied knots with Justin Theroux. The Hollywood stars are back to being single following Pitt’s split from Jolie and Aniston’s breakup from Theroux.

In April, more than two years after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce, the two were officially and legally labeled single. While the ex Hollywood couple was yet to finalize the divorce settlement, a Judge had ruled that the former couple can go back to being single.

Infact Jennifer was also reportedly Brad's character witness during his and Angelina's split. Not just that, Brad also reached out to Jen following her mother's death. Well, the two are proving that ex's can also be friends!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Jimmy Kimmel were among the others who attended the holiday bash.

