Brad Pitt addresses his anger issues, says he loses his cool 'at times'

In the recent interview with Hopkins, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor also spoke about turning his mistakes into lessons and said, "I'm realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else."

The actor admits committing mistakes and added that everyone does that, but he emphasised on what "you do after the mistake" because that defines a person.

"We've always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. And that's the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting," he continued.

It's been years that Pitt separated from his ex-wife and of late he was seen spending time with Alia Shawkat. The two were papped at rapper Kanye West's Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl.

However, a source told People magazine that the 55-year-old is "very much about keeping friends as friends."