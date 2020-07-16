Boy receives 90 stitches after saving sister from dog attack; Chris Evans promises to send 'Captain America' shield

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real 'Captain America' shield.

The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole Noel Walker first reached out to the Avengers team through an Instagram post.

"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless - your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans told Bridger.