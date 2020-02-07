'Botox the secret to Eminem's young-looking face': Nick Cannon

TV host and rapper Nick Cannon is not done attacking his nemesis Eminem. He recently claimed that the secret of the rapper's young-looking face was botox.

In the latest clip of an interview with VLAD TV, Cannon talked about the possibility of the rapper turned to botox to enable him to age "gracefully", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Cannon rapped about the allegations in his diss track "Pray for Him".

Cannon told the channel: "Eminem doesn't look the same the way he once looked."

He continued: "The proof is in the pudding. It could be years of drug use. You know, we don't want to make fun of none... it seems like he's on the right path but something's going on. His s**t's getting tighter and tighter as the years go by."