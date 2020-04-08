Bored with quarantine, Kylie, Kris Jenner make TikTok debut, recreate iconic 'Kourtney Kardashian moment'

Reality TV stars Kris and Kylie Jenner on Tuesday made their TikTok debut with a series of fun-filled videos and even treated the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' fans to a nostalgic surprise.

According to E!News, the mother-daughter duo recreated a throwback video of an iconic exchange between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, where the 'POOSH' founder introduced the world to the phrase, 'ABCDEFG.' Kris kicked things off when she took the role of Scott, and mouthed along to the audio from the scene, "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?"

Following her lead, Kylie, who was portraying her older sister, responded, "ABCDEFG." Putting on her oversized sunglasses, she continued, "I have to go." Confused, Kris said, "What the heck does 'ABCDEFG' mean?" Kylie answered, "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over." The 'Kylie Cosmetics' founder added to the dramatics of the scene and took a swig of tequila 'Don Julio' as the video ended.