BoobsOutForCardi: Cardi B fans post topless pictures in support of rapper's accidental nude leak

Weeks after the internet saw ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans’ accidental nude, the latest victim turns out to be rapper Cardi B.
The 28-year-old shared an uncensored topless picture of herself on Instagram stories, which was not meant to be made public.
After deleting it, there were rumours that the rapper’s photo was posted without her knowledge and that she intended to sue the culprits.
However, Cardi clarified the same and wrote, "I did not post no story about me suing nobody ....nobody to be sued for," Cardi wrote on her Stories, "It was my f**k up...s**t happens."
The Grammy award winner took to her Twitter page and shared a voice message stating, “Lord why the f**k you have to make me so f**king stupid and retarded? Why? Why? Why? Why? I'm going to eat my breakfast, and then I'm going to go to a party because I'm not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, ok? Nope, no I'm not. I'm not. It is what it is. S**t happens. F**k it, it's not even the first time. I mean, I used to f***ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mio."
Cardi B fans came out in support of the rapper and shared their topless pictures with the hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi.
After causing an uproar on social media, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker was seen partying with her estranged husband Offset at a stripper’s club.
Cardi B had filed for divorce from husband Offset last month, citing the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation".
Talking about the separation in an Instagram Live video, she revealed that she is "not hurt" about ending her three-year marriage.
She has been getting a lot of support from fans. Thanking them, Cardi said: "I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it."
"I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear," she said.
Cardi admitted that although her previous fallout in 2018 with Offset made her "stressed out" and "sad", she isn't upset about their latest split.
"This time, I wasn't crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating," she said, before refuting rumours that Offset "has a baby on the way".
"I'm seeing people (saying) 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole complete lie," Cardi said.
She went on to explain why she had called it quits with the rapper, with whom she shares two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.
"I just got tired of arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye," she said.
"When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."
Cardi also shot down accusations that she was filing for divorce "for clout".
"I don't do stunts. I don't need stunts and I don't need any stunts that comes to family to sell anything," she said. "I don't understand why people want (the) reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad," she said.
"Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."
"You just get tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes you just want to leave. What is so bad about that?"
"I want to say thank you to everybody they've been showing me love. I'm great. I'm okay. I'm not down. I'm not devastated. I'm not hurt," she added.
With inputs from IANS
