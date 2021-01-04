Bond girl Tanya Roberts, best known for 'A View to Kill' and 'That '70's Show', dies at 65

Los Angeles: Actor Tanya Roberts, best known for playing a Bond girl in "A View to a Kill" and Midge Pinciotti on "That '70s Show", has died. She was 65.

A representative for Roberts told TMZ, the actor took her dogs for a walk on Christmas Eve and collapsed upon returning home.

She was put on a ventilator after being hospitalised, but never recovered. Roberts was not ill in the days leading up to her death, the publication further stated.

Born as Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts had a career modelling and appearing in television advertisements before turning to acting in 1975 with the horror movie "Forced Entry".

In 1980, she was chosen to replace actor Shelley Hack in the fifth season of the detective show "Charlie's Angels". Roberts played Julie Rogers, a streetwise fighter who used her fists more than her gun on the ABC series.

After a number of bit-part roles in films like the comedy "Racquet" (1977) and the fantasy epic "The Beastmaster" (1982), she landed her most memorable role in the 1985 James Bond film "A View to a Kill".

The film, which was Roger Moore's last outing as Agent 007 James Bond, saw Roberts play Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of villain Max Zorin (Christopher Walken).

From 1998 to 2004, Roberts played Midge Pinciotti, the lovable but dim-witted mother of the red-haired tomboy Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) on the television sitcom "That '70s Show".