'Bond 25' returns with Daniel Craig in 'No Time To Die'

Washington D.C.: Speculations on the name of the much-awaited 'Bond 25' movie has been finally put to rest.

The Daniel Craig starrer will be called "No Time To Die", revealed a 30-second teaser put out on Tuesday by the official 007 YouTube channel In addition, a tweet announced the film will be released on April 3, 2020, in the United Kingdom and on April 8 in the United States.

'No Time To Die' will see Daniel return as James Bond 007. The film will also see Christoph Waltz reprise his role as James Bond's arch-enemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld.