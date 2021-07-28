Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' set

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the show.

The 58-year-old star is currently in production on the final season of "Better Call Saul," a spin-off of the wildly popular series "Breaking Bad", reports variety.com.

Odenkirk collapsed on Tuesday at the show's set in New Mexico and crew members immediately called an ambulance. Odenkirk is still receiving medical care.

The cause of the collapse has not been disclosed.