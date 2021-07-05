Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani get hitched in intimate wedding ceremony eight months after getting engaged

It's confirmed! Eight months after getting engaged, singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have officially walked down the aisle and said their 'I Dos' in an intimate ceremony.

According to Page Six, the two got hitched on Saturday at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where sources previously revealed to the outlet that he had built a chapel with the intention of marrying Stefani there.

The couple had their nuptials in a small intimate ceremony at a church built on the estate.

The paparazzi also spotted Stefani's parents Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, guests and musicians boarding a luxury people carrier to take them to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma wedding.

The wedding news came three days after People magazine reported that the much-in-love duo has applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, the country where marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance.