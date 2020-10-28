Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged after dating for 5 years

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged. The couple has been dating since 2015, shared the news on their Instagram handles.
In the picture, Gwen can be seen flaunting her rock, while Blake grabs her for a kiss.
Shelton captioned the post as, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life… I love you. I heard a YES!”, meanwhile Stefani shared the same post and wrote, “@blakeshelton yes please!”
Last month the couple returned from Oklahoma and have officially moved into their Los Angeles mansion.
According to a source to Us Weekly, "They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home. Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19." The California abode, which the pair bought together in October 2019, is "very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty," the source added.
The 50-year-old singer Stefani and 'God's Country' crooner Shelton, both have room to be themselves within the walls of their new home.
The insider explained, "Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have. And Blake's closet isn't so shabby either."
The couple is excited for their next chapter and to live under one roof.
"They are truly happy as a family and it's the new beginning Gwen needed," the source added.
The pair's new mansion will also be home to Stefani's three sons, 14-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. All three boys have formed bonds with the country singer Shelton since he met their mother as a coach on singing reality show 'The Voice'.
Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.
A source to Us Weekly told in August, "Those boys look up to Blake in a big way. He's earned their respect as a father figure. He's gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence."
The move came after the lovebirds and Stefani's boys spent months quarantining in Shelton's home state of Oklahoma amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While spending so much time together at home during the quarantine, the artists have made music together and revamped their future wedding plans.
When the pair does walk down the aisle, they will do it twice with ceremonies in Los Angeles and Oklahoma.
"Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years," a source said at the time.
Shelton and Stefani also dropped their new country duet 'Happy Anywhere' recently.
According to Fox News, the couple is seen gushing over finding love and happiness at every place in the world ad long as they have each other. The chorus of the song says "I'm running wide open / I was born with my feet in motion / But since I met you, I swear / I could be happy anywhere / Any map dot location / You're always my destination / You're the only thing that I'm chained to / I could be happy anywhere / I could be happy anywhere with you."
The couple had previously collaborated for 'Nobody But You' in 2019 as well as 2016's 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart.'
With inputs from Agencies
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)