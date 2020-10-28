Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged after dating for 5 years

The couple is excited for their next chapter and to live under one roof.

"They are truly happy as a family and it's the new beginning Gwen needed," the source added.

The pair's new mansion will also be home to Stefani's three sons, 14-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. All three boys have formed bonds with the country singer Shelton since he met their mother as a coach on singing reality show 'The Voice'.

Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.

A source to Us Weekly told in August, "Those boys look up to Blake in a big way. He's earned their respect as a father figure. He's gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence."

The move came after the lovebirds and Stefani's boys spent months quarantining in Shelton's home state of Oklahoma amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While spending so much time together at home during the quarantine, the artists have made music together and revamped their future wedding plans.

When the pair does walk down the aisle, they will do it twice with ceremonies in Los Angeles and Oklahoma.

"Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years," a source said at the time.

Shelton and Stefani also dropped their new country duet 'Happy Anywhere' recently.

According to Fox News, the couple is seen gushing over finding love and happiness at every place in the world ad long as they have each other. The chorus of the song says "I'm running wide open / I was born with my feet in motion / But since I met you, I swear / I could be happy anywhere / Any map dot location / You're always my destination / You're the only thing that I'm chained to / I could be happy anywhere / I could be happy anywhere with you."

The couple had previously collaborated for 'Nobody But You' in 2019 as well as 2016's 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart.'

