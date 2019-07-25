'Blade Runner' star Rutger Hauer dies at 75

Los Angeles: Rutger Hauer, one of the master stars of Ridley Scott's cult classic "Blade Runner", has died. He was 75. The Dutch star breathed his last on July 19 after a "very short illness", his non-profit HIV/AIDS charity, the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, said in a statement.

"The Rutger Hauer Starfish Association announces with infinite sadness that after a very short illness, on Friday, July 19, 2019, Rutger passed away peacefully at his Dutch home," the statement posted on the organisation's official website read.

Though he had already made a name for himself with films such as "Soldier of Orange" (1977) and "Turkish Delight" (1973), Hauer found global fame after he portrayed the renegade replicant Roy Batty in Scott's "Blade Runner" (1982).

One of the most memorable scenes from the sci-fi film involved a rain-soaked Hauer delivering the "Tears in the rain" monologue during the climax.

"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe... All those moments will be lost in time like tears in the rain," Hauer's Batty recites just before he dies.

Though the film, starring Harrison Ford in the lead as a special police agent sent to hunt down renegade replicants who have returned to Earth from human colonies in space, failed at the box office, it went on to become cultural phenomenon.

A sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling and Ford, released in 2017 to universal acclaim, box office success and winning two Oscars.

Hauer also featured in "The Hitcher" and "LadyHawke". In 2005, Hauer featured in Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins", where he essayed the role of William Earle, the CEO of Wayne Enterprises.

On Twitter, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro led the tributes for the star, calling him an "intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor".