BLACKPINK member Rosé smashes two new Guinness World Records with debut single 'On The Ground'

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Roseanne Park aka Rosé, a Korean-New Zealand singer, who was the final member to join the clan has now smashed two Guinness World Records with her debut single 'On The Ground'.

She is the first artist to reach number one on Billboard Global 200 as a soloist and as part of a group, and for having the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop soloist with 41.6 million views.

Rosé beat the previous record held by PSY at 36 million views for the iconic track, "Gangnam Style".

The 24-year-old announced her solo debut in June 2020. Her debut single album, entitled R, was released on 12 March 2021.

"On the Ground" reached number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist in the US. It also debuted and peaked at number 1 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Other BLACKPINK members have also trying their hand at stand-alone projects in music and on television.

While Jennie made her solo debut with the single "Solo" in 2018, Lisa currently serves as a mentor on the dance reality series "Youth With You Season 2", streaming on Chinese streamer iQIYI.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to make her debut as a lead in the upcoming JTBC drama "Snowdrop" alongside "Something in the Rain" star Jung Hae-in.

As BLACKPINK, the quartet released their debut album, simply titled 'The Album', last year.

The group was formed by YG Entertainment in 2016.