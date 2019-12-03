Black Widow trailer: What was Natasha Romanoff doing between Civil War and Infinity War?

Marvel Studios' just dropped the trailer of Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' and it is exactly what we expected it to be!

The superhero film features Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team the Avengers.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland is directing the movie, which will be the first Black Widow standalone.

Johansson last appeared as the superhero in this year's "Avengers: Endgame", in which her character sacrifices her life in a battle against supervillain Thanos.

Here's the trailer: